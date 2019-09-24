State oil spill rules that apply to pipelines, facilities and vessels are being updated.
The state Department of Ecology began reviewing the state’s oil spill contingency plan in January and is accepting public comment on a draft update through Oct. 6.
The update was prompted by the state Legislature, which in 2018 directed Ecology to update the plan by December 2019, including adding the latest knowledge of oils that may sink when spilled in water.
The plan requires large commercial vessels, oil handling facilities and pipelines to have detailed plans and contracts in place for oil spill response equipment and trained personnel to respond.
In addition to adding language specific to oils that may sink and updating procedures for addressing affected wildlife, the goals of the update include making rules that are consistent for pipeline, facility and vessel operators, and to strengthen Ecology’s oversight.
For example, Ecology spill response technology specialist Sonja Larson said currently only pipeline operators are required to include plans for air quality monitoring in the event of a spill. The update will extend that requirement to vessels and facilities.
One of the changes that will strengthen oversight is adding a requirement for Ecology approval of spill management teams at each facility, vessel operator and pipeline.
“Through this rule we will understand the depth and capacity of these teams to respond to spills,” Larson said.
Facilities include the Shell Puget Sound and Marathon Anacortes refineries at March Point.
The update will mean changes for those refineries, for oil tankers that move through Skagit County waters, and for the Puget Sound Pipeline that delivers crude oil from Alberta to the refineries and the Olympic Pipeline that moves natural gas through the county.
Components of the plan specific to vessels were updated in 2012 and those specific to pipelines were updated in 2016.
Also in 2016, rules were established for railroads, due to increasing volumes of crude oil being delivered to the state’s refineries.
An update to the railroad-specific rules are also underway. Public comments were gathered in June and July.
For the current oil spill contingency plan update, comments can be submitted online or by mail to Sonja Larson, Rulemaking Lead, Department of Ecology, Spills Program, PO Box 47600, Olympia, 98504-7600.
A webinar with more information will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.
