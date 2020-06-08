While the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the city of Burlington's signature Berry Dairy Days, at least one of the festival's traditions will continue in a different — and creative — format.
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce has announced the festival's strawberry shortcake will be sold at a drive-in "parade" at Burlington-Edison High School from July 31 to Aug. 2.
"We really wanted to continue anything we could, especially with a tradition like the strawberry shortcake, which is what started the event 83 years ago," said Alyssa Pitcher, the chamber's marketing and tourism coordinator. "We saw the Concrete Theatre is doing a popcorn parade and there are parades for birthdays. We were inspired by that."
Participants are encouraged to decorate vehicles as if appearing in the festival's traditional Grand Parade. There will also be social distance-compliant activities for participants to take part in while they wait for their shortcake, such as a dunk tank.
"We wanted to continue the Grand Parade but make it fun and make it something everyone can take part in. We will be sharing photos on social media so people can see creative decorations people come up with," Pitcher said.
Shortcake will cost $5 per serving, and will be sold from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2.
A giant strawberry shortcake was made and shared at the first Berry Dairy Days celebration in 1937. I has remained a tradition since, with 900 pounds of locally grown strawberries eaten at last year's event.
The weekend often has other events such as a parade, fireworks show and food and craft vendors.
