LA CONNER — In a 2020 filled with challenges brought about by COVID-19, tourism-dependent La Conner found unexpected good news.
The town's sales tax numbers were close to its original pre-pandemic projections, which may help preserve future services at or near previous levels.
Sales tax revenue for 2020 was $439,566, which is 94% of what the town had budgeted before the pandemic.
While the revenue was less than previous years — the 2019 total was $512,194 — the fact that it came so close to the projection was greeted as good news.
"We're really grateful for it," La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes said earlier this week. "The vast majority of people here, most of (whom) are small proprietors, small business owners that were shut for months. We assumed we'd take a larger hit than we did."
After businesses shut down for months, Hayes said, shoppers were eager to return and help the town.
"People were eager to shop, liberal with their spending. They wanted to see local businesses succeed. I think a lot of folks got a bump," Hayes said. "That's not all businesses, I don't want to minimize challenges our businesses are facing ... but hopefully there's light at the end of the tunnel. We're getting closer."
He said the total is good news for local services in the short term.
"That sales tax helps every aspect, whether we're talking about the budget, marketing for the town, whatever it may be. If sales tax isn't there, services decline," he said. "The dollars have to be there to maintain infrastructure."
La Conner approved its 2021 budget last month.
