The 20th annual Champions of Diversity Awards presentation was held Wednesday at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon.
The event recognized multicultural high school students throughout the area.
Eighty-seven students from Skagit, Island and San Juan counties were honored.
In addition to the Champions of Diversity Awards, selected seniors received scholarships presented by local individuals, businesses, and state colleges and universities.
