SEDRO-WOOLLEY — When Sedro-Woolley High School stopped teaching sewing about 10 years ago, the sewing machines used for the class were put in storage.
This year, however, a fashion trend has inspired a new generation of students to learn how to use them.
“I said ‘I’ll teach you if you guys want to learn,’” said family science health teacher Rogene Seidel.
The fashion saying “what’s old is new again” is evidenced by the fact that the girls who first approached Seidel wanted to make “scrunchies” — fabric hair ties that were popular in the 1990s.
“We wanted to make something we could use,” said freshman Kayann Arendse.
That evolved into Christmas-themed scrunchies for the school’s craft show, then Christmas stockings, some of which were used to fill with items for a “Secret Santa” event, Seidel said.
The students sew during their “Power Hour,” an hour in the day where students at the school have 30 minutes for lunch and 30 minutes to either study or take part in extracurricular activities.
“They’re still using their imagination,” Seidel said. “They’re still doing something productive.”
Because of declining enrollment in sewing classes, the school dropped sewing from its life sciences curriculum, Seidel said.
While doing so made way for other classes, it left the school with cabinets full of cloth and thread — and the machines that had been top of the line when Seidel purchased them in the early 1990s.
Once Seidel offered to take the machines out of storage, interest in sewing continued to grow, she said.
“The benefit of sewing is making a plan, following a plan, and adjusting when mistakes happen,” Seidel said.
Because of the interest, Seidel said she has been awarded a grant from the Sedro-Woolley Schools Foundation to get some of the machines serviced and back to prime working condition.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.