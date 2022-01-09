Workers were busy Wednesday alongside a moving conveyor belt in a warehouse west of Mount Vernon.
They worked quickly, picking up colorful vegetables from large bins and placing them in cardboard boxes on the conveyor belt, all the while nudging the boxes down the line.
Since the summer of 2020, workers at the Puget Sound Food Hub Cooperative have been packing produce boxes on Wednesdays for the hub’s box program.
The process takes all morning. By lunch time on Wednesday, the crew had packed nearly 600 boxes, each containing apples, leeks, potatoes, squash, cabbage and cauliflower.
From there, the boxes were to be sent to food banks to feed families in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Careful planning goes into purchasing the produce for the boxes each week and seasonality plays a major role in which vegetables are in the box, General Manager Andrew Yokom said.
The food hub, which connects local farmers with markets, secured funding for the program from the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA), Yokom said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funded the program at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the state funded the program last year.
“The WSDA did a great job stepping in and maintaining the funding necessary to supply their hunger relief channels and also to support their local farmers here in Washington state,” Yokom said.
The program is beneficial to local farmers because it allows them to sell their crops in bulk.
University of Washington researchers published a study commissioned by the WSDA that focused on the resiliency of the state’s food system during the pandemic, and the adaptations made by the system.
Researchers found the pandemic pushed the state’s food system to the brink of collapse, but that innovative farmers, producers and organizations working together — along with financial support from government agencies — prevented it from breaking.
Going into the study, the WSDA knew the pandemic had put a strain on the state’s food production and food access sectors, but most of the information it had was anecdotal, WSDA Communications Director Hector Castro said.
The agency needed data to make informed decisions about the state’s food system, so last summer it funded the University of Washington study and another out of Washington State University.
According to datasets, surveys and interviews conducted statewide, over half of the farmers and producers in the state reported they applied for government aid under a COVID-19 relief program, according to the UW study.
Farmers were affected by supply chain failures, a shortage of farm labor, costly business adaptations and severe weather. Owners of large farms in Eastern Washington, veteran farmers and farmers of color were hit the hardest, the study says.
Alex Perez, who started the Latinx business development program at the Northwest Agriculture Business Center after being hired by the organization in 2017, said language and technology barriers stood in the way of many Latino farmers from accessing government aid during the pandemic.
The Mount Vernon-based business center, which provides business and technical support for farmers, has since partnered with the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County to connect Latino farmers with government grants to support their businesses.
“Farmers need a lot of help to stay competitive,” Perez said.
The study also found that over a third of farmers reported forming new working relationships since the pandemic began, including those with other businesses, nonprofits and each other.
Food hubs increased their revenue by 3% in Western Washington during the pandemic as farmers needed to shift their marketing channels, according to the study.
“We grew pretty significantly during the pandemic in 2020 and that’s continued relatively strongly in 2021 as well,” Yokom said.
The other WSDA-commissioned study came out of Washington State University’s food systems program and focused on food access during the pandemic.
The research team looked at the pandemic’s effect on increased rates of food insecurity, disruptions in the supply chain and disproportionate impacts on communities of color. It provided recommendations for coping with such issues.
Washington State University researchers found that food banks throughout the state distributed 50% more food in 2020 than they did in 2019. Government spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) increased by 48%.
Communities of color felt the effects of the pandemic disproportionately. By race, Hispanic people increased use of government food assistance by 12% during the pandemic, according to the study.
Over half of the Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black populations statewide rely on food assistance. By comparison, non-Hispanic white people increased use of food assistance by 7% during the pandemic, totaling just over a third of the white population receiving food assistance statewide, according to the study.
The participation of Skagit County residents in food assistance programs increased by 12% during the pandemic, making a third of county residents enrolled in a food assistance program.
Because the reports are only a few weeks old, the WSDA is still assessing them before they can can be used to guide policy, Castro said.
One change the agency can make before the assessment is complete is to broaden the criteria for organizations to receive grants for food access programs, Castro said.
The pandemic caused organizations that usually do not specialize in food access to develop programs that help feed their communities because they recognized the need. The WSDA wants to support these efforts, Castro said.
The Northwest Agriculture Business Center got the attention of the USDA after its first produce box distribution to farmworker families in October 2020, Perez said.
The program was a collaboration between the business center and the Catholic Community Services Farmworker Center. The produce was purchased from local Latino and Indigenous farmers.
The USDA funded the program, which allowed farmworker families to pick up three additional boxes filled with local, culturally-relevant foods.
Food distribution boxes were a major innovation to come from the pandemic, Perez said.
As for the food hub, Yokom is hopeful that it will secure funding from the WSDA to continue the box program for another year once the contract expires in June.
