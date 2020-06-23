ANACORTES — The Anacortes School District will likely be heading to mediation with one of the subcontractors on its high school construction project.
Citing loss of revenue due to construction delays, Colorado-based Sturgeon Electric has made what is called a request for equitable adjustment against the project's general contractor, FORMA Construction, and, by proxy, the district, Superintendent Mark Wenzel said.
According to Wenzel, Sturgeon Electric is asking for $3 million.
The district is contesting the request and has retained Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie to represent it. The first step is mediation, Wenzel said.
That process may take three and six months, he said.
"This will be ongoing," Wenzel said.
If mediation is unsuccessful, the request may move to the legal system.
Until the issue is settled, the final cost of what was expected to be a $93 million project — $87 million from a 2015 voter-approved bond issuance proposal and $6 million from state-match funds and donations — will be unknown, Wenzel said.
The financial holdup, however, has not stopped the district from being able to call the project complete. Work on the project was completed in February, Wenzel said in a note sent to district staff and families.
Despite the high school's completion, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has required the district to put on hold an open house it had planned for April.
