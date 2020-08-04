MOUNT VERNON — Summer carnivals and fairs may be canceled this year, but that didn’t stop three Skagit County students from replicating some of the fun in their own homes.
As part of a Kid’s College summer course at Skagit Valley College, the students used technology, including coding and circuitry, to create what the course termed kinetic sculptures.
For this class, each student created their own version of a classic carnival ride.
“They’re all very colorful and bright and they’re going to have lots of lights and incorporate some type of movement,” said Elyse St. Germain, a soon-to-be eighth grader at Cascade Middle School in Sedro-Woolley.
Kid’s College — which is designed to keep kids engaged during the summer months — made a comeback this summer after a two-year hiatus, said CouriAnne Williams, Skagit Valley College’s director of community and continuing education.
“We like to try to facilitate those (learning) opportunities for kids,” Williams said. “One of the missions of the college is to be a central and integral part of the community.”
An advantage of Kid’s College is that, in normal years, it brings students to campus so they can get a glimpse of what it might be like to be a college student, Williams said.
“It usually invites the community in to campus,” she said. “How can we make college a little less scary, a little more approachable?”
This, however, is no normal year, and in March plans had to shift from in-person camps to ones that could be held online, such as the Kinetic Sculptures class, Williams said.
“This was a chance for us to test the abilities but also the limitations of teaching this online,” said Chad Norman, one of the class’ teachers. “With this piloting, these kids have been guinea pigs to how can we manage a class like this, how can we get materials to kids in an ongoing fashion and in a safe way?”
Norman, a teacher in the Mount Vernon School District’s Highly Capable program at Jefferson Elementary School, co-taught the Kid’s College class with Mount Baker Middle School technology teacher Terri Sligar.
“It’s been a pretty tight window to get the students up to speed,” Norman said. “Ideally this would be a much longer course.”
In just nine hours over the course of two weeks, the three students — including Norman’s former students Ethan Petrick, a soon-to-be freshman at Mount Vernon High School and Sayer Theiss, a soon-to-be-eighth grader at LaVenture Middle School — each designed, programmed and built their own rides.
That included coming up with an idea, designing it so Norman could 3-D print or laser cut the pieces, then assembling and coding rides to work.
“Math has always been one of my favorite classes,” said Elyse, who heard about the class from her dad, who works at the college. “It involves computers and circuitry and mechanics, and those are all the things I like to do already.”
Ethan, who designed a Ferris wheel, said he has always been interested in engineering and the process of designing something from start to finish.
Many robotic kits on the market come with set instructions, with no opportunities for students to incorporate ideas of their own, Sligar said.
“You don’t get to create anything unknown,” she said. “We like to have a no-ceiling approach.”
The Kinetic Sculptures curriculum gives kids opportunities to be creative, and explore more aspects of coding.
“It gives a nice buffet of different kinds of skills that they could develop,” Norman said. “This is something we’re hoping is able to appeal to more students, students who may be more interested in the artistic and the design aspect, and coding is just part of it.”
The Kinetic Sculptures class is just one of the classes offered by Kid’s College this summer. Other classes included a virtual youth basketball camp, other STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) camps, and an upcoming radio theater programming camp.
For more information about Kid’s College: skagit.edu/continuing-community-education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.