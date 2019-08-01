MOUNT VERNON — The neighborhood on Summerlynd Lane welcomed its newest residents Tuesday, the 11th and final family to move in.
The homes in the Mount Vernon neighborhood were built by Skagit Habitat for Humanity and the Home Trust of Skagit as affordable housing.
At a ceremony Tuesday, Caleb Marlow was given the keys to his new home.
As a single dad raising a teenage boy, he said he struggled to find housing he could afford, and that often meant putting up with mold or sharing a room with his son.
“Now he finally has a chance to be a teenager with his own room,” Marlow said.
Since 2016, he’s helped Habitat for Humanity with the construction and has improved his financial situation to meet the requirements for home ownership.
“Words can’t even describe how thankful we are,” Marlow said.
Seven of the Summerlynd homes were built by Habitat for Humanity, and four by BYK Construction at cost and funded by the Home Trust.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Teresa Pugh said work on the neighborhood’s first home started in January 2015, and the 11 homes took 31,000 volunteer hours to build.
All that time and effort is paying off for the families who now live in the neighborhood, she said.
Now that they have stable, affordable homes, many in the neighborhood have been able to focus on their health or education.
“This year alone I’ve had two adults (from Summerlynd) invite me to their (college) graduation,” Pugh said.
Jodi Monroe, executive director of the Home Trust, said she feels relief that the neighborhood is complete.
“When I arrived here, it was just dirt,” she said. “Now, it’s 11 high-density affordable homes.”
When these homes are eventually sold, the price will be capped to keep them affordable, she said.
“Enjoy this house and steward this neighborhood, because you won’t be here forever,” Monroe told Marlow at the ceremony.
Pugh said Habitat for Humanity caters to those who make between 30 and 60 percent of the area’s average income — families that would have difficulty getting a loan or saving for a down payment.
“They have a permanent affordable mortgage,” she said, adding no one in the neighborhood pays more than $1,000 a month.
Families apply years in advance to get a shot at a Habitat for Humanity home, and each is required to take financial literacy classes and volunteer 500 hours on their home.
Pugh said the nonprofit is working on four homes in Sedro-Woolley, and is always looking for affordable land to develop.
Monroe said the Home Trust is working on five homes in La Conner, and is working with Sedro-Woolley to secure a $500,000 grant to help build 20 affordable homes.
