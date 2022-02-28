Cardinal

LONGVIEW — The Skagit Valley College baseball team had trouble generating offense Sunday in a doubleheader with Lower Columbia.

The Cardinals fell 5-4 and 7-1 in a pair of seven-inning Northwest Athletic Conference games.

Skagit Valley (0-4) had two hits in each game.

While Aidan Roddel went 2-for-4 with two RBI in one game, two Cardinals players had a single hit apiece in the other.

Softball

Walla Walla 4-14,

Skagit Valley 3-6

MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley was swept in the doubleheader.

The Cardinals are 2-2.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.