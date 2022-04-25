SHORELINE — The Skagit Valley College baseball team strung together two big offensive games Sunday to sweep Shoreline in a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Cardinals won the seven-inning games 12-1 and 15-4.
In the first game, Varen Sabino was 3-for-4 with a run scored and four RBI, Kaden Kirshenbaum was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Nic Goodwin was 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Payton Robertson allowed one run on two hits and one walk to earn the complete-game pitching win. He struck out seven.
In the second game, Kirshenbaum and Kobe Sandstrom each drove in three runs, while Aidan Roddell went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
The Cardinals are 7-5 in North Region play and 16-17 overall. They have won three straight games.
Softball
Pierce 3-0,
Skagit Valley 2-4
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley's Hannah Holcomb pitched a five-hit shutout as the Cardinals won the second game of the Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Holcomb walked two and struck out six in the 4-0 win.
Megan Stacy was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI, while Angie Chin was 2-for-2 with a triple, run scored and an RBI.
In the first game, Skagit Valley's Jenna Bettge was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Pierce overcame a 2-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the sixth inning.
Skagit Valley is 11-7 in North Region play and 16-12 overall.
