Sunday's SVC Roundup: Volleyball team places second in conference tournament
By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Dan Ruthemeyer
Nov 21, 2021

LAKEWOOD — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team placed second Sunday at the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Cardinals beat Pierce 25-21, 18-25, 26-28, 34-32, 15-10 in the morning to advance to the championship match, where they fell to Linn-Benton 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15.

Skagit Valley finishes the season 25-6. The tournament finish tied the best in school history. Skagit Valley fell to Highline in the 1987 tournament finals to also finish as runner-up.

Three of the Cardinals' losses this season came to Linn-Benton — one in the regional round of the NWAC Tournament and twice in the round of the final eight.

Sunday, however, was the first time the Cardinals had taken a game off Linn-Benton.

Against Linn-Benton, Skagit Valley's Olivia Pratt had 15 kills and Mia Scheepens 14.

Against Pierce, Skagit Valley had four players finish in double digits in kills — Faith Baar with 19, Pratt with 15, Scheepens with 14 and Anyslee King with 10.

Men's Basketball
Skagit Valley 72, Green River 66

EVERETT — Skagit Valley finished unbeaten at the Everett Community College Classic.

The Cardinals received 24 points from Jace Barrett on the way to improving to 3-0.

Two Skagit Valley College players scored in double figures off the bench — Hodges Flemming with 15 points and Josiah Miller with 10.

Miller and DeMarcus Hall-Scriven each had seven rebounds.

The Cardinals held the Blazers to 36.4% shooting but only shot 37% from the field themselves.

"Again I thought our defense carried us," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "We have not consistently played well offensively but, our defense has saved us."

More from this section
S-W Rotary honors October students of the month Posted: 2 p.m.
Saturday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison places fourth in state volleyball tournament Posted: 12:30 p.m.
Saturday's SVC Roundup: Cardinals remain alive at conference volleyball tournament Posted: 8:30 a.m.
Mount Vernon floodwall does the job Posted: Nov. 21, 2021
Darr, James Myron Posted: Nov. 21, 2021
