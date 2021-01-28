The M/V Chilkat, which came to rest on the bottom of the Guemes Channel during a windstorm two weeks ago, was lifted by a crane Wednesday afternoon and placed onto a barge.
The retired scallop tender, built in 1957 as the first ferry of the Alaska Marine Highway System, found its way to the bottom of the channel Jan. 12 after breaking free from its mooring at Lovric’s Sea-Craft.
Troy Wood, derelict vessel removal program manager for the state Department of Natural Resources, said divers wrapped chains around the sunken ship Tuesday and prepped it to be lifted Wednesday.
Concerns about the current made the salvage crew wait until slack tide before lifting it onto the barge.
Global Diving and Salvage was the company contracted to remove the vessel. The barge crane D.B. General is owned by a Vancouver, B.C., company.
The estimated removal cost is $800,000, Wood said. That does not include deconstruction, which is likely what will eventually happen.
The vessel needed to be removed from the channel because of its proximity to the Guemes Island Ferry terminal, Wood said. The M/V Chilkat crashed into it before sinking during the storm.
“They were afraid with the strong currents in the area, it might drift into the ferry lane, which would obviously cause major delays or safety issues,” Wood said.
The Coast Guard did not allow the boat to be towed because of holes in its hull.
Shortly after the vessel sank, divers inspected it for leaking fuel or oil. They found very little to remove, as the vessel was decommissioned with sealed vents, Wood said. However, some oil trapped in its roof released into the water as it was lifted.
“It was just a little bit that they can’t get rid of, and that’s why they have the boom out there,” Wood said.
