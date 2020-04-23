The state Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday about whether it should order Gov. Jay Inslee and Department of Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair to release thousands of inmates — potentially including ones convicted of violent crimes — in an effort to protect them from COVID-19.
The case was fast-tracked to the Supreme Court after a lawsuit asking for the release of the inmates was filed in March by Columbia Legal Services.
Columbia Legal Services is seeking the release of its five named plaintiffs, and is asking the Supreme Court to order Inslee to substantially reduce the prison population.
"COVID-19 is so dangerous and so contagious that it's actually illegal for us to be in the same room," Columbia Legal Services lawyer Nicholas Straley said, referencing the state's first-ever Supreme Court hearing held via the video conferencing app Zoom. "Nonetheless, my clients sleep in rooms with two or three or 25 others."
Columbia Legal Services is asking the Supreme Court to order the state to release inmates who fall into any of three categories: over the age of 50; pregnant or with underlying medical issues, including mental illness; and those whose sentence would be completed within 18 months.
"They know it's dangerous inside the prisons," Straley said. "They know it's essential to release people."
In its response, Inslee and the Department of Corrections assert that should the Supreme Court side with Columbia Legal Services the state would be required to release nearly 12,000 inmates, including some of the state's most notorious and violent offenders, such as "Green River Killer" Gary Ridgway and Isaac Zamora, who killed six people and injured four others in a shooting spree in Skagit County in 2008.
When asked by a Supreme Court justice if Columbia Legal Services was really requesting the release of such violent offenders, Straley said no.
"We've never taken the position that every single one of those people be released," he said.
However, he said, it was requesting the release of inmates whose sentences would be completed within 18 months and whose offenses are such that they do not require victim notification upon release.
Assistant Attorney General John Samson said that still wouldn't quell the fears of many victims as some offenders are serving sentences for offenses that have been reduced as part of plea deals and don't require victim notification.
"The fact that they're currently serving a nonviolent offense doesn't meant they're not a danger," Samson said.
Already, Inslee and Sinclair have made efforts to reduce the prison population, including the release of about 1,100 inmates accused of low-level crimes and who were set to be released by June.
Citing information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other sources detailing a possible second wave of coronavirus infections in the winter and the potential for a vaccine within 18 months, only releasing inmates two months early is not enough to protect those who are serving longer sentences, Straley said.
"We are in an 18-month odyssey," he said. "This is not a two-month blip, this is going to be an issue until there is a vaccine."
By this weekend, Corrections estimates it will have about 16,000 inmates instead of about 18,000, Samson said.
"It's the (state's) position that is enough," Samson said. "If it becomes necessary to release more individuals they will do that."
The reduction has allowed Corrections to — with the exception of situations where the facility's age and design make it impractical — practice proper social distancing among inmates.
Samson cited other things Corrections has done to protect the inmates including requiring the use of masks by inmates and employees, and providing alcohol-based hand sanitizer and soap.
New inmates coming into the state's prisons from county jails are screened and quarantined for 14 days, he said. Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 are isolated, and contact tracing is done to see with whom they have been in contact.
"That's what would happen if you were in the community," Samson said.
Employees — including those transporting inmates to and from county jails and state prisons — are also medically screened.
Already, about 300 inmates have been tested for the coronavirus, Samson said. Thirteen, including 12 at the Monroe Correctional Complex, have tested positive, he said.
The rate at which Corrections is testing inmates is similar to the rate the state is testing the general population, he said. About 1.8% of inmates and about 2% of the general population have been tested.
Those percentages caused Justice Barbara Madsen to ask whether the inmates would be any safer outside prison.
"We have no way of knowing what's going to happen to the people we release," Madsen said.
She said that without re-entry plans, jobs and housing, many of the released inmates may become homeless, a group that has a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Corrections has systems in place to assist with re-entry, Samson said, but even under normal circumstances it is strained.
"If you continue adding thousands and thousands to that, the system is going to break," he said.
Releasing thousands of inmates would also put an additional strain on communities already struggling to manage the effects of the global pandemic, Samson said.
After the hourlong hearing, the justices began deliberation on the lawsuit.
