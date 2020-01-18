After five years of scooping up samples from the beach at Deception Pass State Park’s Bowman Bay and finding only sand and pebbles, a group of volunteers made an exciting discovery.
Surf smelt eggs were found in some of the samples collected during the summer, providing a sign that restoration work has brought surf smelt, a kind of small fish eaten by salmon and other marine animals, back to these shores.
The Northwest Straits Foundation, which led the restoration work, is calling the new find a sign of success.
“It feels fantastic. We don’t necessarily measure our successes on a single species returning, but what this shows is the restoration has provided the appropriate habitat,” Northwest Straits Foundation Nearshore Program Manager Lisa Kaufman said.
The regional organization partnered with State Parks, the Skagit Marine Resources Committee and the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group to restore 500 feet of beach at Bowman Bay, where a fish hatchery once stood and large boulders called riprap were stacked to protect the infrastructure from erosion.
The project was completed in November 2016, about a year after work began.
Volunteers, primarily through the local Salish Sea Stewards program, have since 2013 monitored the site year-round for signs of fish life.
The monitoring has included surveys for forage fish eggs such as those recently found and documenting the variety of fish life in the intertidal area using nets called beach seines.
Kaufman said seeing surf smelt eggs, which were last documented on the beach by the state Department of Fish & Wildlife in 2003, is the first sign that the restoration is working.
“For me it is extremely exciting and rewarding to see this development,” Northwest Straits Marine Projects Manager Jason Morgan said.
Jack Hartt, former manager of Deception Pass State Park, is also thrilled with the return of surf smelt.
He first studied the Bowman Bay beach while working on his master’s thesis at the University of Washington.
“It’s a dream come true, from 40 or 50 years ago when I was studying it (the beach) in college and thought ‘This could be a natural beach and sustain life the way it used to,’” Hartt said. “To see all those plans come together and life returning because the habitat is how it should be is truly a dream come true.”
Since 2013, volunteers have spent about 1,980 hours monitoring the beach.
“It is not a ‘build it and they will come’ scenario when restoring forage fish spawning habitat. There are no guarantees,” Morgan said. “The only way to know if it is working is to have a dedicated team sampling month after month, recording zero after zero, to hopefully one day find what we are looking for.”
Kaufman said volunteers have been trained to distinguish different species of fish when looking at eggs under microscopes, and Fish & Wildlife confirmed their find of surf smelt in July, August and September.
“They can identify the eggs by species type based on different biological features of the eggs,” she said. “Our volunteers have really worked hard over the last several years to be trained on species identification.”
Surf smelt are a key part of the marine food chain that includes salmon and Southern Resident orca whales.
