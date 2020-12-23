ANACORTES — An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for investigation of robbery after he allegedly went into a marijuana shop near Sharpes Corner in Anacortes with a gun and demanded employees give him items from the store.
Anacortes police were called to the store just before 9 p.m. Sunday night to a report of a robbery in progress, according to a news release.
Employees reported that a man had walked into the store with a long gun and demanded employees give him items from the store, the release states.
Employees complied and the man left, but not before firing a round into the ceiling, the release states.
No one was hurt.
Officers arrived within minutes but were unable to locate the man.
He was located and arrested Tuesday morning, and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
