As of the first ballot count Tuesday, state Rep. Robert Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, was leading in the race to represent the 39th Legislative District, Position 1, in the state House.
Sutherland held 58% of votes counted in the first tally — 36,033 votes — compared to challenger Claus Joens' 26,432 votes, or 42%.
"I'm pleased with that," Sutherland said. "I think I have a strong base, the voters here in the 39th. I truly feel they think they have a representative who really represents them and their feelings and where they'd like to see the direction of this state go."
The district includes eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties and northeastern King County.
Sutherland said he was glad to see that voters in the region stuck with him following the August primary election, despite his being pulled from the campaign trail by the recent death of his father, which meant spending time with family in Spokane.
"It looks like they're with me even though I haven't been out on the camp trail lately," he said.
Sutherland was elected to the position in 2018 and is running for a second, two-year term. He has said his priorities if he secures a second term include fighting for constitutional rights and reducing taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.