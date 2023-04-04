SVC baseball team drops two Skagit Valley Herald staff Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Apr 4, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team fell to Bellevue 4-3, 5-2 in a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader on Monday.The Cardinals, who have lost three straight games, dropped to 5-3 in the North and 9-15 overall. Bellevue is 4-2, 14-12.Bryce Johnson had a hit, a run scored and an RBI in the opener for the Cardinals, who scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to close the gap to 4-3.Skagit Valley starter Kevin McClellan yielded three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed only one hit but walked seven batters.Bellevue scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never relinquished the lead in the second game. Varen Sabino and Riki Okamoto each had a single and a run scored for the Cardinals. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Follow Vince Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
