Cardinals

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team returned to the diamond Monday afternoon and collected a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference victories over Shoreline.

The Cardinals won the first game 8-2 and the nightcap 14-2 as they kept their North Conference record perfect at 4-0 and improved to 8-12 overall.


