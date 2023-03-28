SVC baseball team takes two from Shoreline By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Mar 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team returned to the diamond Monday afternoon and collected a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference victories over Shoreline.The Cardinals won the first game 8-2 and the nightcap 14-2 as they kept their North Conference record perfect at 4-0 and improved to 8-12 overall.Winners of four straight, the Cardinals blew open the first game against the Dolphins with a five-run fifth inning.Wyatt Hall went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for Skagit Valley. Caden Wolfson and Bryce Johnson were both 2-for-5. Wolfson had two RBI and Johnson a double, a run scored and an RBI. Kevin McClellan pitched 7 2/3 innings to collect the win.In game two, the Cardinals scored nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take control.Johnson continued to swing the hot bat as he went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBI.Aidan Roddel finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Skagit Valley. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Christianity Cricket Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Follow Vince Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
