TUKWILA — Megan Mobley scored a pair of goals Wednesday morning as the Skagit Valley College women's soccer team opened its season with a shutout win against Portland Community College.
Mobley scored in the 82nd and 87th minutes, and Mackenzie Carnell scored in the 12th minute as the Cardinals won 3-0 at Starfire Sports Complex.
Cassie Mullin was in goal for Skagit Valley, which is scheduled to play Yakima Valley on Thursday, also at Starfire.
Skagit Valley went 4-3-3 in a COVID-shortened season last spring, good for second place in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region. No playoffs were held last season, but the Cardinals qualified for the postseason the previous year with a second-place finish in the region.
