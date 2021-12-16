featured SVC men's basketball team victorious By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Dec 16, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VANCOUVER — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team hit the road for an NWAC Crossover Game against South Puget Sound Community College on Wednesday night.The game at Clark Community College saw the Cardinals come away with a 79-65 win."I was really happy with our effort after a rough game last weekend," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell. "We defended really well and played extremely hard." Skagit Valley (8-2) led by as many as 24 points in the game.The Cardinals’ Etan Collins finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, Josiah Miller scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Jerry Hayes and Julius Cain each scored 10 points apiece.South Puget Sound is 1-8. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/ More from this section Wednesday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison boys take Tiger-Hawk Challenge Posted: 12 minutes ago. County passes 2022 budget, looks at cuts in 2023 Posted: 6 a.m. Skagit County leaving voting districts unchanged Posted: 5:30 a.m. County: Hamilton mayor disqualified from office Posted: 5 a.m. Dec. 16 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley College Men’s Basketball Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Coast Guard rescues kayakers at Deception Pass State proposes raising dike around Wiley Slough to prevent flooding Man arrested in connection with Clear Lake housefire Anacortes sees increase in construction of multifamily housing Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
