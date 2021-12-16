Cardinals

VANCOUVER — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team hit the road for an NWAC Crossover Game against South Puget Sound Community College on Wednesday night.

The game at Clark Community College saw the Cardinals come away with a 79-65 win.

"I was really happy with our effort after a rough game last weekend," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell. "We defended really well and played extremely hard."

Skagit Valley (8-2) led by as many as 24 points in the game.

The Cardinals’ Etan Collins finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, Josiah Miller scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Jerry Hayes and Julius Cain each scored 10 points apiece.

South Puget Sound is 1-8.

