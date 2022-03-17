...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team kept its season alive with a first-round win over Mount Hood on Thursday morning at the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.
With the 62-60 victory, the No. 5-ranked Cardinals (21-7) advance to the elite eight of the tournament at Everett Community College. They will play top-ranked Wenatchee Valley at 1 p.m. Friday. Wenatchee Valley defeated Highline 74-59 on Thursday.
"It’s always tough to play at 8:00 a.m.," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell, "but, I thought our guys really fought hard and did a great job defensively."
Jace Barrett led the Cardinals with 20 points while Hodges Flemming finished with 14 points and Demarcus Hall-Scriven 12.
Etan Collins led the team in rebounds with eight, despite playing just three minutes in the first half due to early foul trouble.
"To play so long without Etan was tough," the coach said. "Our guys stepped up. We were inconsistent offensively so our defense won it for us holding them to 60 points and 40% shooting from the field."
Ninth-ranked Mount Hood finished the season 15-13.
