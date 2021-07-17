Three former Skagit Valley College athletes have been honored as among the best in the Northwest Athletic Conference over the past decade.
The conference named its all-decade team, and earning spots were former Skagit Valley men's soccer standout Paul Cuevas, men's tennis star Riley Newman and women's tennis star Lindsey Newman.
Cuevas was named to the all-decade third team after a career that saw him honored as an all-region pick as a freshman and earn co-MVP honors as a sophomore.
He had 15 goals and 33 total points in his sophomore season, and recorded two hat tricks. He most recently played at Montana State University Billings.
Riley Newman starred at South Whidbey High School before winning two NWAC singles titles and teaming up for an NWAC doubles title. He later played at Seattle University.
His sister, Lindsey Newman, pulled off the same feat: she won two singles titles and one doubles title, and also played tennis at Seattle University.
The NWAC's all-decade team honored athletes in 11 sports for their play between 2010 and 2019. The all-decade team for golf will be released at a later date.
Camp approaches
Skagit Valley men's basketball coach Carl Howell will host a camp next week at the college.
The camp, which will be held Monday through Thursday, will be divided into two age groups, with those in grades 2-5 taking part from 9 a.m. to noon and those in grades 6-9 taking part from 1 to 4 p.m.
The cost is $75.
More information, including on how to register, is available at athletics.skagit.edu. Howell can be emailed at carl.howell@skagit.edu.
