BELLINGHAM — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team continued what it has been doing all season Wednesday night against Whatcom Community College.
That's winning.
The No. 2 ranked Cardinals defeated the Orcas 76-65. They are in a four-way tie for first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Division at 3-1 and 14-3 overall.
Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said his squad came out flat to start the game, trailing by as many as nine points.
The visitors, however, rallied to tie the game 34-34 by halftime and carried that momentum into the second half.
Smothering defense allowed the Cardinals to build a double-digit lead minutes into the half and take control.
"I thought Lezjaun (Harris) had his best game of the season," the coach said, "and both Hodges (Flemming) and Jace (Barrett) made key baskets in the second half."
Harris and Barrett each scored 15 points to lead the Cardinals. Flemming ended the game with 12 points while Demarcus Hall-Scriven finished with 10.
Whatcom is 0-4, 8-10.
Women's Basketball
Whatcom Orcas 65,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 51
BELLINGHAM — The Cardinals fell behind early in the Northwest Athletic Conference game and were forced to play catch-up for the duration.
Skagit Valley trailed 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 25-16 at the half.
"We dug ourselves a hole from the beginning down by 12," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "... Defense stepped up and we played right with them in three of the quarters.
"We just need to realize we can play with any team and relax. Teams will continue to press us until we learn how to handle it."
The Cardinals closed the gap to eight points late by applying full- and half-court traps, however, that effort took its toll on the team.
"Got tired in the end," Castle said.
Madison Plautz led Skagit Valley with 12 points while Ashley Thomas finished with 11.
"Kagari Tomita played her best game of the year with some great defense," Castle said. "Kailyn Allison came off the bench to add a huge spark to the team."
The Cardinals are 1-3 in North Division play and 8-8 overall. Whatcom is tied for first at 4-0 and is 11-1 overall.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
