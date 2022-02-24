BELLEVUE — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team took to the road Tuesday night, facing Bellevue for a Northwest Athletic Conference game.
The fourth-ranked Cardinals defeated the Bulldogs 73-48 and in doing so, improved to 7-3 in the North Division and 18-5 overall. They occupy second place behind Olympic (8-2).
"The Cards turned in a dominant defensive effort," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell, "holding the Bulldogs, who average 85 points a game, to a season-low 48 while holding leading scorer Maui Sze scoreless."
Hodges Flemming and Julius Cain were responsible for putting the defensive clamps on Sze, who was 0-for-6 shooting.
Etan Collins led Skagit Valley in scoring with 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Josiah Miller added 17 points and eight rebounds while DeMarcus Hall-Scriven finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.
"A great effort by our guys defensively against a really good offensive team," Howell said.
Bellevue is 5-5, 15-7.
Women's Basketball
Bellevue Bulldogs 60,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 56
BELLEVUE — The Cardinals dug a hole they couldn't climb out of in the Northwest Athletic Conference game.
"Hard game to lose," said Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle. "Bellevue was up by 20 with about 9 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. We came back within three.
"The girls fought hard in the fourth quarter, no give-up. Our trap was working, just too many mental mistakes."
Madison Plautz led the Cardinals in scoring with 24 points while Kailyn Allison finished with 11.
Castle highlighted the play of Kailey Gonzalez, who continues to earn more playing time with her effort off the bench.
Skagit Valley is 3-7 in the North Division and 10-12 overall. Bellevue is 2-8, 5-12.
