MOUNT VERNON — Peninsula scored the lone goal in the 53rd minute to upend Skagit Valley College 1-0 on Wednesday in a battle of the top two ranked Northwest Athletic Association men’s soccer teams.
Peninsula, ranked No. 1 in the NWAC coaches poll, outshot Skagit Valley 12-11 and owned a 6-5 edge in saves.
Peninsula is 11-1-1 overall. Second-ranked Skagit Valley is 8-2-1.
Women’s Soccer
Peninsula 3,
Skagit Valley 0
MOUNT VERNON — The ninth-ranked Cardinals fell to 3-2-1 overall with the NWAC loss.
Peninsula won its seventh straight and is 7-0-1. The Pirates outshot Skagit Valley 20-5.
Volleyball
Everett 3,
Skagit Valley 1
EVERETT — Everett upended Skagit Valley 22-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 in NWAC action.
The Trojans are 15-9 overall. The Cardinals, ranked No. 5 in the NWAC poll, are 9-3 overall.
Skagit Valley standouts included Sarah Cook (seven kills, 10 digs), Bryn Batten (seven kills), Liberty Miller (23 digs), Faith Baar (12 digs, six kills) and Naisa Williams (six kills).
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
