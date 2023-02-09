MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College men's basketball coach Carl Howell liked what he saw from his team against a quality opponent on Wednesday night.
The Cardinals won for the second time in three games, topping sixth-ranked Everett 87-78 in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region encounter.
"That was a good win vs. a really good, well-coached Everett team," said Howell, whose team improved to 3-5 in the North and 15-8 overall. "We played great D in the first half but they really got it going from three in the second half."
The Cardinals led Everett (4-4, 17-6) 60-40 with 13 minutes remaining in the game before the Trojans made three straight 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 11. The Trojans were 10-of-15 on treys after halftime, but could get no closer than seven points.
Five Cardinals scored in double figures: Josiah Miller with 24, 16 each from Hodges Flemming and Aris Kalala, 14 from Damani Green and Omari Maulana with 11.
Miller was 11-of-12 shooting, Kalala added 10 rebounds and five blocks, and Flemming had a game-high seven assists.
"Josiah was really efficient inside and Aris played his best game of the season," Howell said.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley 65,
Everett 52
MOUNT VERNON — Sarah Cook scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Skagit Valley remained in a second-place tie in the North Region at 6-2 with its fourth straight NWAC victory.
The Cardinals (13-9 overall) led Everett (0-8, 3-15) by as many as 20 points. The Trojans cut the gap to nine by halftime and five in the opening minutes of the third quarter before Skagit Valley regained control.
"Came out in the second half with a trapping defense that gave up four quick points," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said. "Got out of that and went back to our man-to-man defense. Everett kept the game close with their three-point shooting. We pulled away at the end of the third quarter with our offensive rebounding and putbacks."
The Cardinals ended the game with a 46-29 rebounding edge, including 18 offensive boards.
Liv Tjoelker finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. McKenna Wichers came off the bench to score nine points and grab three offensive boards, and Kailyn Allison had 12 points and six steals.
"Our bench had one of its best scoring nights with a combined 19 points," Castle said.
Briley Bock returned to the starting lineup after a shoulder injury, and Kayla Hamblin is back after shoulder and leg injuries.
"It is nice to get our rotation back in order as we make a run for the North Region title," Castle said.
