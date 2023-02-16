MOUNT VERNON — The matchup between the Skagit Valley and Peninsula women's basketball teams featured two of the three first-place squads in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region entering Wednesday night's action.
The contest lived up to its billing.
In a game that produced six ties and four lead changes, Peninsula outlasted Skagit Valley 64-55 and snapped the Cardinals' five-game win streak.
The Pirates (16-4 overall) improved to 8-2 in the North, tied with Shoreline for first place, with their eighth straight win. The Cardinals dropped to third place at 7-3 and are 14-10 overall.
"Hard-fought game (between) two physical teams," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "Young kids stepped up for us against their big girl. Sarah Cook, Jeane Rhoads and McKenna Wichers all shared time guarding her and improved as the game went on.
"We used a man-to-man defense that focused on taking away the lane and it worked as well. We held them to 10 points below their average."
Peninsula, which outscored the Cardinals 35-24 in the second half, took the lead for good at the end of the third quarter, using a fast-break offense that produced six points in the span of a minute.
Skagit Valley employed a full-court press with two minutes to go in the game, but the Cardinals could get no closer than six points.
"This is the best the girls have played all year," Castle said. "They were ready for this game and fired up to prove that we belong at the top of the league."
Kailyn Allison scored a team-best 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. Cook finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
"Kailyn had her best game of the year," Castle said. "She finished with great stats and played defense on one of the best players in the North Region, Millie Long."
Men's Basketball
Peninsula Pirates 66,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 63
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals gave the second-ranked Pirates all they could handle in the NWAC North Region game, coming up short when Jarron Quarles missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“Our effort was really good," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "We held them to 25 points & 30.8% shooting in the second half but we made some key mistakes down the stretch. Even with the mistakes we had a shot at the buzzer to tie it.”
The Cardinals' Hodges Flemming and Josiah Miller each scored 15 points, and Aris Kalala added 11. Miller grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
First-place Peninsula improved to 9-1 in the North and 22-2 overall. Skagit Valley is 3-7, 15-10.
