MOUNT VERNON — The postseason-bound Skagit Valley College women's basketball team wrapped up its regular season Wednesday with an 81-64 Northwest Athletic Conference win over Edmonds.
Sarah Cook scored 20 points, Liv Tjoelker added 17 and Kailyn Allison tallied 13 for the Cardinals (17-11 overall), who placed third in the North Region at 10-4. Edmonds finished 6-8, 14-10.
Skagit Valley sparkled offensively with 22 assists, 51% shooting from the field (34-of-67) and a 12-of-14 effort (86%) from the foul line.
"Impressive win heading into the Sweet 16 in the Tri-Cities next week," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said.
Tjoelker finished with seven assists and Jenae Rhoads grabbed nine rebounds.
As the North's No. 3 team, Skagit Valley will face the South's second seed – likely second-ranked Clackamas with one regular-season game remaining – in the opening round of the 16-team NWAC Tournament on March 8 at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Men's Basketball
Edmonds Tritons 87,
Skagit Valley 76
MOUNT VERNON — Fifth-ranked Edmonds shot 62% from the field in the second half and rallied from an eight-point deficit with nine minutes remaining as Skagit Valley finished its season 5-9 in the NWAC North and 17-12 overall.
“Tough year for our guys," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said. "All the injuries took their toll on us in the first round of league and combined with our league being so good, six teams with 16 wins or more, we just never got back on track.”
Edmonds (19-7 overall) finished in a three-way tie for second place with Everett and Bellevue at 9-5, all behind North champ Peninsula (12-2 region).
Josiah Miller collected 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Skagit Valley. Damani Green added 15 points followed by 11 each from Hodges Flemming, Latrell Jones and Aris Kalala.
