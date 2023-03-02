SVC Cardinals

MOUNT VERNON — The postseason-bound Skagit Valley College women's basketball team wrapped up its regular season Wednesday with an 81-64 Northwest Athletic Conference win over Edmonds.

Sarah Cook scored 20 points, Liv Tjoelker added 17 and Kailyn Allison tallied 13 for the Cardinals (17-11 overall), who placed third in the North Region at 10-4. Edmonds finished 6-8, 14-10.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

