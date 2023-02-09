svh-202302xx-sports-WBB-SVC-vs-Everett-1.jpg
Skagit Valley College's Sarah Cook takes a shot on Wednesday during a game against Everett Community College in Mount Vernon. SVC won, 65-52.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Sarah Cook scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the Skagit Valley College women's basketball team upended Everett 65-52 in a Northwest Athletic Conference game on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (13-9 overall) remained in a second-place tie with Peninsula in the North Region at 6-2 with its fourth straight NWAC victory. Everett is 0-8, 3-15.


