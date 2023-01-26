BELLEVUE — Practice paid off for the Skagit Valley College women's basketball team on Wednesday night.
The Cardinals trailed only once and led by as many as 14 points en route to a 66-59 victory over Bellevue in a Northwest Athletic Conference game.
Skagit Valley (10-9 overall) moved into a four-way tie for second place in the North Region at 3-2. Bellevue dropped to 3-2, 11-6 and lost for just the second time in eight games at home this season.
"Spent the first part of the week working on our offensive sets and it truly helped tonight," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said. "Knew we could take advantage of their defensive weakness on the baseline, many great cuts and good passing to get quality shots close to the basket."
Skagit Valley's Kailyn Allison scored a game-high 19 points, Sarah Cook added 16 and Liv Tjoelker had 13. Cook grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.
"Put in two new defenses as well and one of them held them scoreless for over three minutes," said Castle, whose team had a season-low eight turnovers while navigating a full-court jump-trap defense.
Castle said Trinity Jackson, coming off a concussion, gave Skagit Valley a spark off the bench. The Cardinals hope to have Briley Bock (shoulder) back Saturday against Whatcom.
Men's Basketball
Bellevue Bulldogs 94,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 92
BELLEVUE — The Bulldogs' Aydan Jannsan snapped a 92-92 tie with 1.3 seconds remaining and handed the Cardinals their third straight NWAC loss.
Hodges Flemming led Skagit Valley (1-4 North, 13-7 overall) with 27 points. Josiah Miller and Jarron Quarles each had 15 and Damani Green added 12.
Four players scored in double figures for Bellevue (2-3, 12-7), led by Owen Moriarity's game-high 28 points.
