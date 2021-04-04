MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team emerged from the first week of its season with two wins after a victory Saturday against Olympic.
Kailyn Allison scored a game-high 18 points, Madison Plautz scored 11 and Melissa Frein recorded a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double as the Cardinals picked up a 73-62 win over the Rangers.
Coach Deb Castle said she saw several good things from her squad, from improved shooting (43% from the floor) to stellar bench play.
"This is one of the best passing teams I have ever seen at Skagit. They share the ball and pass well. We have an inside-out game and the guards are loving getting passes from the inside," she said.
The Cardinals were 11-of-14 from the free-throw line, including Plautz' 5-for-6 performance. She scored her double-digit points total in only 9 minutes.
Men's Basketball
Skagit Valley 80
Edmonds 65
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals had an easier time with Edmonds than in their overtime season-opener earlier in the week, in part because of a torrid performance from guard Anthony Iglesia.
The sophomore scored 31 points to help Skagit Valley improve to 2-0. He connected on seven of his 10 3-point attempts and added five assists, three steals and three rebounds.
"I thought we had a great start early leading 13-2, then we started to lose our defensive focus. Our guys are really playing hard, we just need to be more consistent at both ends of the floor," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
Daniel Santana had 11 points and three rebounds for Skagit Valley (2-0). Lezjuan Harris added a nine-point, seven-rebound performance, and DeMarcus Hall-Scriven pulled down 10 rebounds.
Baseball
Skagit Valley 9, Edmonds 6
Edmonds 9, Skagit Valley 3
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley opened its season with a big comeback, a sterling relief performance and a doubleheader split against the Tritions.
Skagit Valley hoisted itself back into the first game after Edmonds built a 6-0 early lead in the first game, eventually raking a dozen hits in the high-scoring matchup.
Centerfielder Carter Parcher, a freshman from Lynden, had one-third of the Cardinals' hits as he went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kaden Kirshenbaum was 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Hibiki Ouchi and Austin Wilson each hit a double.
Kyle Kreischer threw a hitless 4 1/3 innings in relief to nail down the win. He struck out six and walked one.
It was Edmonds with most of the hitting in the second game with 10 hits to the Cardinals' five.
Shortstop Austin Wilson was 2-for-3 for Skagit Valley, including an RBI. Two more infielders got in on the action, with Hayden Byorick (first base) and Kirshenbaum (third base) also getting one RBI each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.