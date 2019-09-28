BELLINGHAM — Diego Gomaz and the Skagit Valley College men’s soccer team upended Whatcom on the road in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region game.
Gomaz scored three goals Saturday and the Cardinals beat Whatcom 4-1.
Gomaz scored off two assists by Isaac Andrade and one by Edwin Subias. Jaime Vazquez scored as well for the Cardinals. Amador Quiroga made six saves in goal.
Whatcom got a goal by Edson Andrade. Musab Bwana assisted.
The result left both teams 2-3-1 in North Region action.
Women’s Soccer Whatcom 3, Skagit Valley 1
BELLINGHAM — The Cardinals struck first, but Whatcom answered in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region matchup.
Mackenzie Carnell scored off an Amber Elliano assist in the first half for Skagit Valley. Whatcom replied in the second half with goals by Peyton Schwinger, Katelyln Neher and Natalie Shikany.
Skagit is 2-3-1 in the North. Whatcom is 2-1-3.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.