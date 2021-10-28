SVC Roundup: Men’s soccer team plays to a tie By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Oct 28, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNT VERNON — The soccer match between Skagit Valley College and Everett Community College on Wednesday afternoon ended in a 1-1 tie.After a scoreless first half, both squads found the back of the net in the second.David Haft scored for Skagit Valley in the 54th minute off an assist from Manny Segura.The Cardinals defense couldn't hold the shutout as the visitors got the game-tying strike in the 90th minute. Skagit Valley is 4-5-3 in the NWAC North and 4-6-3 overall. Everett is 7-4-1, 9-5-1.Women's SoccerSkagit Valley won by forfeit over Everett and is 8-2-4 in the NWAC North, good for second place, and 9-3-4 overall. Everett is 1-14, 1-17. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/ More from this section Wednesday's Prep Roundup: MVC boys' soccer team wins big Posted: 8 minutes ago. Mount Vernon High School students celebrate Day of the Dead Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 Even with many openings, number of jobs in Skagit County dips in September Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 Winter closure of Highway 20 planned to start Nov. 15 Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 County resolution: Seattle City Light needs to do more for fish Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Everett Soccer Match Sport Football David Haft Shutout Nwac North Squad Net Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today State takes look at Interstate 5 issues in Skagit County Three Skagit County high schools welcome new principals Skagit Women's Alliance and Network honors six women at annual event Skagit County records 459 new COVID-19 cases for the week Bid made to recall Hamilton mayor Tweets by goskagit
