Cardinal

MOUNT VERNON — The soccer match between Skagit Valley College and Everett Community College on Wednesday afternoon ended in a 1-1 tie.

After a scoreless first half, both squads found the back of the net in the second.

David Haft scored for Skagit Valley in the 54th minute off an assist from Manny Segura.

The Cardinals defense couldn't hold the shutout as the visitors got the game-tying strike in the 90th minute.

Skagit Valley is 4-5-3 in the NWAC North and 4-6-3 overall. Everett is 7-4-1, 9-5-1.

Women's Soccer

Skagit Valley won by forfeit over Everett and is 8-2-4 in the NWAC North, good for second place, and 9-3-4 overall. Everett is 1-14, 1-17.

