BREMERTON — The only thing standing in the way of the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team and a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region title Wednesday night was Olympic College.
Olympic proved to be a formidable hurdle, defeating the Cardinals 80-62 in a North Region finale.
"We had an opportunity to win the North Region and earn a No. 1 seed in the NWAC tournament, but we came up short on the road," Skagit Valley College coach Carl Howell said.
Olympic (11-3, 19-7) will be the top seed out of the North Region while the Cardinals (9-5, 20-7) will be the second seed.
The Cardinals trailed 47-31 at halftime and never recovered.
Etan Collins and Hodges Fleming led Skagit Valley with 13 points apiece, while Jace Barrett scored 12 points and DeMarcus Hall-Scriven 10.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley College Cardinals 64,
Olympic College Rangers 54
BREMERTON — The Cardinals notched a win in their final game of the season.
They finished fifth in the North Region standings, falling one spot short of the playoffs.
"It was a hard-fought battle against a team that was looking for its first conference win," said Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle.
The Cardinals (7-7, 14-12) trailed 26-23 at halftime, however, solid ball movement led to open shots over the Rangers' zone defense.
"We handled their press with very few turnovers," Castle said. "We switched from a zone to a man defense in the fourth quarter, with a little bit of trapping. It caused them to turn the ball over multiple times."
Skagit Valley College also crashed the boards, outrebounding Olympic 53-30.
Madison Plautz ended her Skagit Valley career with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Kailyn Allison finished with 18 points.
"We won our last four games of the season against two of the top four teams," Castle said. "I'm very proud to be able to coach these young ladies and see them mature."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.