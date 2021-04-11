BELLINGHAM — Daniel Santana scored 30 points Saturday as the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team used a strong final stretch to hold off Whatcom.
DeMarcus Hall-Scriven added a 13-point, eight-rebound performance as the Cardinals beat the Orcas 87-73 to remain undefeated at 4-0.
Santana was 10-0f-15 from the field and 9-of-12 from the free-throw line for his game-high tally. Damani Green scored 12 points, including an 8-10 showing at the free-throw line, and Malik Howard added 11 points and seven reboundsm.
Cardinals coach Carl Howell said the team was hampered with foul trouble.
“We really turned up the intensity the last 10 minutes of the game but, overall we did not play well. We were in foul trouble most of the night and had to go with five guards for several minutes," he said.
Howell also announced the Cardinals' first commitment for next year's team: Jerry Hayes, a 6-foot guard from Emerald Ridge High School who averaged 17 points and six assists per game.
"Jerry is a very dynamic, quick guard who can really pass, score and defend. We expect him to make a high impact on our program next year," Howell said.
Women's Basketball
Whatcom 78,
Skagit Valley 68
BELLINGHAM — The Cardinals were hurt by turnovers (26), but coach Deb Castle saw a lot she liked, including 22 points from the bench and an 84% free-throw shooting night.
"This group of girls are learning a lot and learning on the go," she said. "Whatcom is one of the top teams in our league and to go in there and have a chance to win it in the late fourth quarter shows how much we are improving. We will continue to get after it at practice and keep improving."
Melissa Frein scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-2), and Grace Shaddle had 10 points, four assists and three rebounds. Josie Bocci hit three 3-pointers for her nine-point total and Shauna Koonuk added 11 points off the bench.
