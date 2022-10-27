Newsroom
EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College men's soccer team played to a 1-1 tie Wednesday night against Everett Community College in a Northwest Athletic Conference match.
Both goals were scored in the first half. Hugo Mariage brought the Cardinals even with an unassisted goal in the 27th minute.
Skagit Valley is 10-4-4 overall.
Women's Soccer
Everett Trojans 1,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 0
EVERETT — The Trojans found the back of the net in the waning minutes of the Northwest Athletic Conference game.
Everett scored the game winner in the 75th minute as the Cardinals fell to 5-3-2 overall.
Volleyball
Bellevue Bulldogs 3,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 2
BELLEVUE — The Cardinals won the first two sets 25-19, 25-19 then lost the next three 25-21, 25-20, 15-10 and the NWAC match to the Bulldogs.
Faith Baar had 20 kills and 13 digs for the Cardinals (13-4 overall). Bryn Batten finished with 14 kills, Liberty Miller 17 digs and Kenna Flynn 47 assists.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.