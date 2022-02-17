PORT ANGELES — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team fell to Peninsula 64-47 on Wednesday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Division game.
"We played a quality opponent," said Cardinals coach Deb Castle. "They are ranked (No. 6) for a reason. They play hard and are well coached."
Despite the loss, Castle said there were a lot of positives to take away from the game.
"We played with them in three of the four quarters," she said. "... Had all 10 girls back from COVID protocol."
Castle's squad stayed with the home team in rebounding and had success breaking the Pirates’ press, but could get no closer than 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Madison Plautz was the lone Cardinal player to reach double digits in scoring, finishing with 12 points.
Castle said Brooklyn Johnson provided a spark off the bench with seven points and four rebounds.
"Morgan Herrera and Kailey Gonzalez put in some minutes to try and get back into playing shape," the coach added. "Both provided rebounding and defensive presence in the paint."
The Cardinals are 3-5 in division play and 10-10 overall. Peninsula is 7-1, 16-3.
Men's Basketball
Peninsula Pirates 83,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 69
PORT ANGELES — The Cardinals struggled against the Pirates in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Division game.
Skagit Valley trailed 42-20 at halftime, hindered by 22.2% shooting from the field. The Cardinals ended up 23-for-64 (35.9%) for the game.
"We have played two of our worst games all season versus Peninsula," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell. "We have beaten teams handily who have beat Peninsula but, it’s just been a bad matchup for us."
The Cardinals’ Etan Collins scored 12 points and DJ Clark and Francis Gyan added 11 apiece.
Skagit Valley (16-5 overall) is in a three-way tie for third place in the North at 5-3 with Everett and Peninsula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.