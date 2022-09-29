SVC

SHORELINE — Ryosuke Tanaka scored five goals and the Skagit Valley College men’s soccer team rolled past Shoreline 8-0 in a Northwest Athletic Conference game on Wednesday.

Skagit Valley (7-2-1 overall), ranked No. 5 in the latest NWAC poll, is tied for first place with Peninsula in the North Region at 6-1-1. Shoreline is 1-6-1, 1-6-2.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

