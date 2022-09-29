Newsroom
SHORELINE — Ryosuke Tanaka scored five goals and the Skagit Valley College men’s soccer team rolled past Shoreline 8-0 in a Northwest Athletic Conference game on Wednesday.
Skagit Valley (7-2-1 overall), ranked No. 5 in the latest NWAC poll, is tied for first place with Peninsula in the North Region at 6-1-1. Shoreline is 1-6-1, 1-6-2.
Tanaka scored the first five goals for the Cardinals, who led 6-0 at halftime. He is tied for the NWAC lead with 12.
Hugo Mariage scored a goal and collected three assists for the Cardinals.
Juan Pablo Escobar and Sergio Mendez also scored for Skagit Valley, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games.
Eli Grimes made five saves in goal for the Cardinals, who outshot the Dolphins 25-7.
Women
Skagit Valley 1
Shoreline 0
SHORELINE — Skagit Valley’s Randi Roose scored in the ninth minute off an assist from Maya Kembel for the game’s lone goal.
The Cardinals improved to 2-0-1 in the NWAC North and 2-1-1 overall. Shoreline is 1-2-2, 3-3-1.
Goalkeeper Cassie Mullin recorded four saves to earn the shutout for Skagit Valley, which outshot the Dolphins 24-10.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
