EVERETT — The top-ranked Skagit Valley College men's basketball team fell 72-62 to Everett Community College on Wednesday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference game.
The Cardinals (15-4 overall) dropped to 4-2 in the North Division and are tied for second place. The Trojans are 3-3, 12-5.
"Our region is really tough with six of our eight teams in the poll, so every game is a battle," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell. "We just didn’t come to play tonight. Too many mistakes defensively and we missed a ton of shots around the basket."
The Cardinals trailed 35-33 at the half, then were outscored 37-29 after the break.
Skagit Valley struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting 23-for-70 (32.9%). Everett was 24-for-58 (42%).
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Julius Cain with 14 points (including 4-of-5 from 3-point range) while Etan Collins added 12 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
Women's Basketball
Everett Trojans 63,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 39
EVERETT — It was a rough night on the court for a shorthanded Cardinals squad in the Northwest Athletic Conference game.
"Not the game we had hoped for," said Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle. "Minus four players per COVID protocol, we played with six."
That lack of players limited the Cardinals’ ability to press and trap, usually two key aspects of their game.
"Every girl played hard and left it on the court," Castle said. "We have lots to work on if we have to continue on with these six players."
Isabel Buchert and Kailyn Allison played the game's entire 40 minutes for the visitors.
Madison Plautz had a double-double for Skagit Valley, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cardinals are 2-4 in North Division play and 9-9 overall. Everett is 4-2, 7-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.