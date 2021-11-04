SVC Roundup: Women's soccer team opens tournament with win By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Nov 4, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College women's soccer team opened NWAC Tournament play with a dramatic win Wednesday against Spokane Community College.The Cardinals won 1-0 in a penalty kick shootout (5-4) as the game was scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods.The teams recorded six shots apiece on goal. Spokane finished the season 8-3-4.The Cardinals (9-4-5) advanced to the quarterfinals and will travel to play Clark College (12-0), the South Region's top team, at 5 p.m. Saturday in Vancouver.The Penguins have outscored the opposition this season 56-3.VolleyballSkagit Valley 3,Shoreline 0SHORELINE — The Cardinals had already clinched an NWAC Tournament spot before sweeping the Dolphins and improving to 9-3 in the North Region and 20-3 overall.Skagit Valley won 25-14, 25-15, 25-14.Faith Baar led the Cardinals in kills with 13. Olivia Pratt finished with 10 kills and 13 digs. Libby Miller led the team in digs with 17. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/ More from this section Wednesday's Prep Roundup: La Conner, MV Christian claim bi-district titles Posted: 9:30 a.m. Legal agreement reached to continue protections for Canada lynx Posted: Nov. 3, 2021 Miller adds to lead in Anacortes mayor race Posted: Nov. 3, 2021 On the Beat Posted: Nov. 3, 2021 Providers given OK to give COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 5 to 11 Posted: Nov. 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Team Cardinal Sport Football Team Win Nwac Tournament Skagit Valley Shoreline Shootout Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Construction set to begin on homeless housing project in Mount Vernon Mudslide damages Big Lake homes ELECTION 2021: Miller, Walters neck and neck in Anacortes mayor's race Anacortes mayor race separated by only eight votes after first count ELECTION 2021: City and Town Councils Tweets by goskagit
