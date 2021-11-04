Cardinal

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College women's soccer team opened NWAC Tournament play with a dramatic win Wednesday against Spokane Community College.

The Cardinals won 1-0 in a penalty kick shootout (5-4) as the game was scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods.

The teams recorded six shots apiece on goal.

Spokane finished the season 8-3-4.

The Cardinals (9-4-5) advanced to the quarterfinals and will travel to play Clark College (12-0), the South Region's top team, at 5 p.m. Saturday in Vancouver.

The Penguins have outscored the opposition this season 56-3.

Volleyball

Skagit Valley 3,

Shoreline 0

SHORELINE — The Cardinals had already clinched an NWAC Tournament spot before sweeping the Dolphins and improving to 9-3 in the North Region and 20-3 overall.

Skagit Valley won 25-14, 25-15, 25-14.

Faith Baar led the Cardinals in kills with 13. Olivia Pratt finished with 10 kills and 13 digs. Libby Miller led the team in digs with 17.

