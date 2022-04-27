Skagit Valley College Softball hosts Edmonds-1.jpg
Skagit Valley's Rachel Rocero gestures after hitting a three-run home run against Edmonds in the opener of a doubleheader Tuesday at Skagit Playfields in Mount Vernon.

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Edmonds Community College on Tuesday afternoon at Skagit Playfields.

The Cardinals lost 5-4 and 15-14 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Division matchup.

In the opener, Skagit Valley’s Rachel Rocero crushed a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Delaney Kaysner was 3-for-4 with a solo home run for the Cardinals while Angie Chin finished 2-for-3.

In the second game, Camdyn Robinson was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBI. Annika Forseth went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored.

Edmonds rallied with six runs in the sixth inning and a pair in the seventh to secure the win after Skagit Valley scored eight times in the fifth inning to take a 14-7 lead.

The Cardinals are 11-9 in the North Division and 16-14 overall. Edmonds is 13-7, 17-19.

