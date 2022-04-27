Skagit Valley’s Rachel Rocero gestures after hitting a three-run home run against Edmonds in the opener of a doubleheader Tuesday at Skagit Playfields in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Edmonds Community College on Tuesday afternoon at Skagit Playfields.
The Cardinals lost 5-4 and 15-14 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Division matchup.
In the opener, Skagit Valley’s Rachel Rocero crushed a three-run homer in the sixth inning.
Delaney Kaysner was 3-for-4 with a solo home run for the Cardinals while Angie Chin finished 2-for-3.
In the second game, Camdyn Robinson was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBI. Annika Forseth went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored.
Edmonds rallied with six runs in the sixth inning and a pair in the seventh to secure the win after Skagit Valley scored eight times in the fifth inning to take a 14-7 lead.
The Cardinals are 11-9 in the North Division and 16-14 overall. Edmonds is 13-7, 17-19.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.