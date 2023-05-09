Cardinals

EVERETT — Jacob Burkett sparkled on the mound and the Skagit Valley College baseball team earned a split with Everett in a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader on Monday.

The Cardinals bounced back from an 11-6 loss in the opener to win the second game 1-0. They are in third place in the North Region at 12-11 and 16-23 overall.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

