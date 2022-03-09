svh-202203xx-news-Deception-Pass.jpg
Buy Now

People walk March 2 along Deception Pass State Park’s North Beach.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The first official event in the celebration of Deception Pass State Park’s 100th anniversary is set for March 26.

The Swing the Gates event will include a 5K competitive run at 9 a.m., 5K family fun run at 9:15 a.m. and a 10K team scavenger hunt at 10 a.m.

Costs for the runs are $28 for adults, $18 for those 5 to 17, and free to those 4 and under. Cost for the scavenger hunt is $28 per person.

All events start and finish at the east parking lot for Cranberry Lake. That’s the lot closest to the park’s entrance.

Registration is being taken at runsignup.com/Race/WA/OakHarbor/swingthegates. Deadline is midnight March 25.

A Discover Pass will be required to park.

“There has been a lot of interest so far,” said Corinne Boroff, AmeriCorps interpretive naturalist for the Deception Pass Park Foundation. “What we are learning is a lot of potential 5K participants usually wait to sign up just to see what the weather is going look like.”

It’s a different story for the scavenger hunt, where 20 of the 25 team spots have been filled. Each team can have two to four people.

In the scavenger hunt, teams will make their way to certain spots in the park where they will get a clue or be required to solve a riddle to get to their next destination.

“One scavenger hunt team member will wear a bib with a time chip,” Boroff said. “Another will have a bib with their first destination on it. Other than that, it’s a blank map of the park.”

Boroff said it will be up to individual teams to find the easiest — as well as fastest — routes to their destinations.

“And they have to show up to each checkpoint as an entire team,” she said. “This is all about teamwork. It’s nothing you have to study for. No quiz prep is necessary.”

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.