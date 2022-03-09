...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
“There has been a lot of interest so far,” said Corinne Boroff, AmeriCorps interpretive naturalist for the Deception Pass Park Foundation. “What we are learning is a lot of potential 5K participants usually wait to sign up just to see what the weather is going look like.”
It’s a different story for the scavenger hunt, where 20 of the 25 team spots have been filled. Each team can have two to four people.
In the scavenger hunt, teams will make their way to certain spots in the park where they will get a clue or be required to solve a riddle to get to their next destination.
“One scavenger hunt team member will wear a bib with a time chip,” Boroff said. “Another will have a bib with their first destination on it. Other than that, it’s a blank map of the park.”
Boroff said it will be up to individual teams to find the easiest — as well as fastest — routes to their destinations.
“And they have to show up to each checkpoint as an entire team,” she said. “This is all about teamwork. It’s nothing you have to study for. No quiz prep is necessary.”
