ANACORTES — The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community could start construction this year on a 32-unit affordable housing project affiliated with its addiction treatment facility in Anacortes.
This is in part due to $4.5 million recently approved for the project through the state budget, though more funding will be needed to complete construction, said John Stephens, CEO of the tribe's didgwálič Wellness Center.
The center opened in 2017, and offers primary care, mental health care, treatment for substance use disorder and other services. About 70% of the center's patients have been non-tribal members, Stephens said.
Andrew Shogren, the center's chief operating officer, said clients tell center staff that the inability to find affordable, stable housing is a barrier to keeping up with treatment.
“What we see in most cases is housing insecurity," he said. "This addresses a fundamental need our clients have.”
David Jefferson, didgwálič's chief clinical officer, said the tribe is preparing to submit building permits to the city of Anacortes, and if the project is approved and funding comes together, crews could begin work in the fall.
Construction should take 12 to 18 months, he said.
This housing complex will be the first of three similar projects. Alongside planned expansions into detox and job training it will form a kind of campus for health and human services, Jefferson said.
Skagit County also contributed $500,000 toward this project, Stephens said.
He and his team are closely watching developments in Congress regarding a potential infrastructure funding package, and are planning to apply if legislation passes and grants become available.
Applications open soon for a separate grant opportunity from the U.S. Department of Commerce, with a potential award of $5 million, Stephens said.
The center opened its first expansion this year, doubling its patient capacity and adding dental care for didgwálič clients — an effort funded entirely by the tribe, he said.
