SWINOMISH INDIAN TRIBAL COMMUNITY — The Swinomish Police Department has a new chief, but he’s no stranger to the department.
Earl Cowan, who has been with the department for about 11 years, has been appointed the department’s chief, following the departure of Lou D’Amelio.
“I love this community,” Cowan said. “It’s been very good to me. It’s provided me a home away from home.”
Cowan is the department’s fifth chief since 2014.
D’Amelio took the reins of the department in 2016, becoming its fourth chief in about a two-year period. After about 30 years in law enforcement, D’Amelio left the department in August to pursue other opportunities.
Cowan hopes to bring stability to the department.
“The big thing is to create stability and rebuilding of trust, and that includes both internal and external in the organization,” he said. “We must work together if we are to solve the issues that we face. Strengthening this relationship will help. If we are to be effective, we need buy-in and support from the people we serve.”
At 38, Cowan said he plans to have a long career with the department.
“It’s a heavy responsibility and I take it seriously,” he said. “But we’re also standing on the cusp of a new direction.”
Cowan’s career in law enforcement began at the University of Central Florida. There, Cowan dreamed of a career as a search and rescue helicopter pilot in the Air Force, he said. In the meantime, he got a job at the university’s police department managing records.
When Cowan’s Air Force plans didn’t work out, the university police department asked if he would like to join the force.
“It was a great organization, and a great opportunity to help people,” Cowan said.
Being a university police officer helped give Cowan the skills needed for tribal policing, he said. Like a university, tribal communities tend to be self-sufficient, having their own brand of resources and services — what he called a “microcosm of the world around them.”
“It created a natural flow into Indian country policing,” he said.
Cowan, who moved to Washington because his wife is from the area, had his first law enforcement job in the state working for the city of Issaquah, a larger department he said didn’t fit with the kind of community policing he was used to, and wanted to continue.
“It just wasn’t the same,” he said. “I didn’t feel I could make as much of an impact.”
His next law enforcement job was with the Swinomish department.
“I really like the small community experience,” Cowan said. “I really like the experience where you can develop really close relationships. When people need something, you can solve their problem.”
One of the things Cowan is proud of during his time with the tribe is helping the department establish its unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, program, which law enforcement agencies use for things such as search and rescue and suspect apprehension.
“Obviously we can’t afford a helicopter yet so it was the next best thing,” Cowan said.
He said he intends to continue the tribal department’s collaboration with other local law enforcement agencies, something D’Amelio started.
“Doing the joint training I think is very valuable,” Cowan said. “None of us are very big so it’s helpful to have those resources when it’s needed.”
Another goal of his is to get the department back to full strength. Aside from himself, the department is funded for 12 patrol officers, two detectives, two community service officers and three records clerks, he said.
The department has four vacancies.
The beauty of a department such as his is that officers are not just out solving crimes and enforcing laws, Cowan said. Instead, they get to focus on interactions with their community, including youth summer camps.
“It’s definitely atypical policing, but it’s what our community needs, it’s what they expect from us,” he said. “It really helps everybody when we’re an active part of the community.”
When it is safe to do so, Cowan hopes the department can restart its junior explorers program to encourage tribal youths to join the department.
Having officers who grew up in the community will help the department because those officers will have a more thorough understanding of the community, he said.
“I think that’s the most important thing we do better than most police departments,” he said. “We actively listen to our community.”
