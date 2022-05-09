LA CONNER — The Swinomish Yacht Club kicked off the boating season Saturday with a Jungle Cruise-themed boat parade on the Swinomish Channel.
Plastic jungle trees decorated the fronts of boats, and dogs sat aboard wearing furry lion manes.
Boat parades to start off boating season are part of a decades-long tradition for yacht clubs in the Puget Sound, said Jerry Carr, vice commodore of the Swinomish Yacht Club.
The festivities began with an opening day flag ceremony in which flags were raised for all of the officers of the club. That was followed by the Blessing of the Fleet — a reading to express thankfulness for the opportunity to set sail and prayers for safety, good weather, and prosperity.
“Boaters are a superstitious lot and anything we can do to please the gods, we do,” said Cryss. Toycen, commodore of the Swinomish Yacht Club.
Later in the afternoon, 12 to 15 boats left the south basin of La Conner Marina, lining up in the channel and then heading south through La Conner, making a turn by Shelter Bay and returning to the dock.
The opening day parade provides a fun social event for the community and a boost for businesses in La Conner, Carr said.
“If you sit in a restaurant, … ask for a window table because you get to see the … boats going by,” Carr said.
Forecasts of wind speeds up to 30 mph led the Anacortes Yacht Club to cancel its opening day boat parade, with no plans to reschedule, according to Mark Maulden, commodore of the club.
Instead, the Anacortes Yacht Club celebrated the start of boating season with an informal dinner at its clubhouse.
The Swinomish Yacht Club was not deterred by the prospect of high winds.
“Even if the weather's not going to be all that great, we still get a chance to get out in our boats and have some fun,” Carr said.
