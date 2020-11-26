Many may know Robert Gates by the accomplishments listed on his lengthy résumé. He was secretary of defense under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama; director of the CIA; president of Texas A&M University; and president of the Boy Scouts of America.
But some in Skagit County know Gates and his wife Becky Gates differently — as friends, neighbors and pillars of the community.
“His whole life has been about service,” Helping Hands Solution Center Executive Director Rebecca Larsen said of Robert Gates.
Since they moved to Skagit County in 1994, the Gateses have quietly donated throughout the community.
This year, in fact, marks milestones for them in terms of giving, with totals over the years reaching more than $1 million to the Sedro-Woolley School District and more than $1 million to area food banks.
“They are the ultimate community members,” Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Phil Brockman said. “It’s had a huge impact on our kids and our school district.”
For the Gateses, their generous gifts are not about recognition, but about supporting the community that is now their home.
“If you can help others, you should,” Becky Gates said. “They’re not going to be asking; you need to step in and do what you can.”
This season, the Gateses are hoping to inspire others to give what they can, as well — right here at home.
“At a time when government doesn’t seem to be working very well and the country is so divided, our attitude is: It’s at the local level that we can make a difference,” Robert Gates said. “We need to take care of each other.”
Largest impact
When the Gateses lived in Virginia, their son’s elementary school had a program where local businesses were able to help financially and with mentorships, Robert Gates said.
When the Gateses moved into Skagit County, they decided to support their own neighborhood school as a way to meet the needs of its teachers.
“There are always shortfalls in the things teachers need,” Robert Gates said. “We’re happy to meet some needs that are going unmet.”
That meant anything from buying new desks and chairs to updating school libraries, he said.
Technology has been a focus for them, especially during the pandemic, which has required students and teachers to adapt quickly to online learning.
“We think we can make the biggest difference if we focus on elementary schools,” Robert Gates said. “You can do more good for more kids.”
Their generosity has gone beyond the classroom, giving the district support in a variety of areas, including extracurricular activities, Brockman said.
A supporter of the arts, Becky Gates previously helped the district secure a new piano for its high school.
“It’s so amazing what they’ve done for our kids,” Brockman said. “Those areas that we couldn’t fund, they’ve plugged the gap.”
With Becky Gates’ career spent in higher education and Robert Gates currently serving as chancellor of his alma mater, the College of William & Mary, higher education is a cause near and dear to them both.
In 2015, they approached then-Skagit County Sheriff Will Reichardt with the idea of setting up a scholarship for children of deputies, Reichardt said.
“He valued education, and he appreciated local law enforcement,” Reichardt said. “I was very excited about the opportunity for these kids.”
About two dozen children have received scholarships, Reichardt said.
“College is potentially such a big-ticket item,” Robert Gates said. “This was something we could do for a set group of people that give so much to the community.”
Reichardt said he knows of several children of deputies for whom the scholarships have been life-changing.
“For some, it was the difference between maybe going to school and maybe not,” he said. “It was a big deal.”
Equally as important as the money, Reichardt said, was for the kids to see a man with Gates’ qualifications giving back to the community.
“How lucky is Skagit County to have a Bob and Becky Gates?” Reichardt said.
Robert Gates has always led by example, said Larsen, who was in the Air Force when Gates was Secretary of Defense.
“They do it not (just) because they want to support their community, but they want to model the way,” she said.
Throughout the county, local food banks have become a favorite cause for the couple.
“The thing that amazes us about (food banks is) there’s a lot of volunteers,” Robert Gates said. “They are not people of means, but they’re doing this for the community.”
He said one thing that stands out about food banks is how large of an impact a small donation can make.
In normal times, $2 can feed a family of four for a week, Larsen said. Because the COVID-19 pandemic has raised prices for even the food bank, $6 is now what it costs to feed a family of four, she said.
With the pandemic still in full swing, Robert Gates predicts the need at food banks will continue. He and Becky Gates are hoping the entire community can share in making a difference to help the food banks help others.
“Any help you can give them, they deserve,” Becky Gates said.
Every bit counts
Helping doesn’t require a grand gesture.
Brockman suggested that people can donate small amounts to help students eliminate lunch debt or simply support bonds and levies that are put before voters.
“There are so many things that our community can do to help,” he said.
Volunteering is a big one, especially as schools reopen their campuses.
“We’re one big community,” Brockman said. “The more people that we have supporting our school system … the better we are.”
Even showing support for community organizations through social media is a good start, Larsen said.
“It empowers other people who can help us,” she said. “And then they talk to people, and they talk to people, and they talk to people and it just grows.”
Helping Hands can do a great deal with small donations. For example, a $3 donation can help support the school backpack program, which sends backpacks full of food home with children to help them through the weekend, she said.
“That’s impactful,” Larsen said.
Over the years, the Gateses have donated to construction projects throughout the county, including for a teen center at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA, a community room at Skagit County Fire District 4, Community Action of Skagit County’s Robert M. Gates Skagit Vets Connect Center and McIntyre Hall.
They also donate regularly to organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County and the Mount Baker Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Their decision to support the local branches of such organizations is intentional, Robert Gates said.
Those local donations, big or small, have a direct impact, he said.
“In every case … we know that every dollar — every cent of every dollar — goes to the purpose we intend,” he said. “By giving local, we make sure it goes directly where we want.”
