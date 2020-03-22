SEDRO-WOOLLEY — At the beginning of the school year, Sedro-Woolley High School teacher Steve McCartt took a duck decoy that had been left behind by one of his cinematography students, went into the hallway and yelled “Duck!”
As he prepared to retire, the pun was the start of a 180-day swan song to a 35-year teaching career.
“I’ve always used puns in a lot of things I do,” McCartt said. “I like the ones kids can relate to.”
No word play has been too big or too small for McCartt, though some have been less funny to the students than others.
Still, one student began recording McCartt’s daily puns, uploading the videos into a compilation and posting it to social media sites such as TikTok.
Within a week of posting the video, more than a million people had viewed it, McCartt said.
“I’ve seen cat videos get those kind of numbers, so I thought ‘I’m the latest cat video,’” he said.
His burgeoning viral status inspired his next joke: dressing in a lab coat and telling students to “Stand back! I’ve gone viral!”
“People like humor,” McCartt said. “To have some idiot out in the hall to yell at kids as they walk by kind of strikes a chord with people.”
From September to March, McCartt had been going strong with the puns, despite being questioned about whether he would eventually run out of them.
“You can’t run out of puns,” he said. “There’s no possible way.”
Not even schools being shut down statewide until at least April 24 because of the COVID-19 pandemic will stop him, McCartt said.
While he is saddened March 16 may end up being his last day in a classroom before retirement, McCartt said he is going to keep the jokes coming.
“When the virus knocked us out of class, I thought, well, I want to keep going,” he said. “The kids like them.”
McCartt has since started his own Instagram account and utilizes his YouTube channel to make daily updates.
“It’s kept me in touch with kids and given me something to look forward to,” he said.
Despite the adversity, McCartt said he has enjoyed how it has brought his students past and present together. A student from his first year teaching has since re-posted the video, and one living abroad had it shown to her by friends, he said.
“That’s been the fun thing for me is comments from kids in the past,” McCartt said. “Not just the ones from now.”
A frequent comment McCartt said he has received is along the lines of students wishing their other teachers were more like him. He has an answer for those students.
“Well, they have a little dignity. Maybe that’s why they’re not like me,” McCartt said.
McCartt can be found at instagram.com/macsteve75, youtube.com/user/MacSteve75/videos, and on the Sedro-Woolley School District Facebook page.
